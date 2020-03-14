Fmr LLC Buys 168,779 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 797.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,779 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ING Groep by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ING Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

