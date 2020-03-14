Fmr LLC Buys 34,345 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 10,937.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.23% of Arch Coal worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter.

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $36.10 on Friday. Arch Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

