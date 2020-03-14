Fmr LLC Buys 48,006 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.83% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. Raymond James downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of CVCY opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $195.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

