Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of NetScout Systems worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.