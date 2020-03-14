Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,917 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

