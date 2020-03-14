Fmr LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.