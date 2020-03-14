Fmr LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,518 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.35% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $276,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of EGRX opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

