Fmr LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

