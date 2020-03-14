Fmr LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.