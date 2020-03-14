Fmr LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.62% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,526,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

