Fmr LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 150.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 270,442 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

