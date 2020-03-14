Fmr LLC Increases Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 12,561.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 695,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.23. Wpp Plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

