Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 2,847.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 116,575 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $87.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

