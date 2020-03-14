Fmr LLC Purchases 219,200 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 41,436.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of Peabody Energy worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,550 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,016 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

