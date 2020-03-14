Fmr LLC Purchases 27,494 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 77.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 153.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

