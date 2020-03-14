Fmr LLC Purchases 948,897 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 2,108,660.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,897 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.55% of Himax Technologies worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $588.74 million, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. BidaskClub lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

