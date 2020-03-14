Fmr LLC Sells 138,513 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,513 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.16% of Bandwidth worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

