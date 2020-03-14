Fmr LLC Sells 481,798 Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,798 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.39% of Neon Therapeutics worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

NTGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Neon Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Neon Therapeutics Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.