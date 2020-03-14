Fmr LLC Sells 66,600 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.86% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UEPS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.38 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

