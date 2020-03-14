Fmr LLC Sells 78,703 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,703 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

ETRN stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.