Fmr LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Diodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

