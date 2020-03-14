Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,069 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.23% of Gossamer Bio worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 897,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

GOSS opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

