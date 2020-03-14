Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Up 15.3% in February

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $1.80 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,128,000 after buying an additional 483,301 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,961,754 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,560,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 873,368 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,824,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 71,808 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

