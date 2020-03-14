Fountain Price Down 14.2% This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $887,094.07 and $79,177.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. During the last week, Fountain has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

