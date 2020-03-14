Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 6,938 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $49,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $58.86 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.