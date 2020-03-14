Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 22,106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Livent worth $38,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. FMR LLC raised its position in Livent by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,697,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,304,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,204,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Livent Corporation has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.