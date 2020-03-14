Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,705 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,305 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SEA worth $40,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,635 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $44.51 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA boosted their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.