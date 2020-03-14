Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,698 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of LYFT worth $45,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 474.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LYFT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in LYFT by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in LYFT by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. Analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

