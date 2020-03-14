Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.51% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $47,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO opened at $9.63 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 210.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.