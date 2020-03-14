Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 612,317 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.81% of Astec Industries worth $45,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

ASTE opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

