Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,311,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $421,412,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,429,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,789,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,830,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

