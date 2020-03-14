Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.78% of Noah worth $38,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Noah by 5,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Noah by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $57.63.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

