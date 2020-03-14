Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,939 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Pinterest worth $37,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. Pinterest has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $125,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

