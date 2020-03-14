Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,634 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.73% of Cadence Bancorp worth $40,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,365 shares of company stock valued at $782,867. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CADE stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

