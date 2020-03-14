Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,005 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 24.70% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $35,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000.

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

