Franklin Resources Inc. Has $34.50 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Domino’s Pizza worth $34,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $316.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $381.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Longbow Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,437. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

