Franklin Resources Inc. Has $36.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,438 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,094,000 after acquiring an additional 406,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.