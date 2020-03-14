Franklin Resources Inc. Has $37.81 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.82% of Grand Canyon Education worth $37,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

