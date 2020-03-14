Franklin Resources Inc. Has $38.31 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 203,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $336.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

