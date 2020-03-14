Franklin Resources Inc. Has $38.61 Million Stock Position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,245 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

ODT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $23.05 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $831.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

