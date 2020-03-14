Franklin Resources Inc. Has $40.38 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of VMware worth $40,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VMware from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

NYSE VMW opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.38 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.79.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

