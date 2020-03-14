Franklin Resources Inc. Has $41.84 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,463 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $41,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.