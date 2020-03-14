Franklin Resources Inc. Has $43.23 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,320,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $182.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.21. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

