Franklin Resources Inc. Has $43.75 Million Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.40% of Uniqure worth $43,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Uniqure by 73.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 196.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $44.49 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.85.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $413,888.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $823,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,847 shares of company stock worth $7,772,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

