Franklin Resources Inc. Has $44.56 Million Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2,106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263,530 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.46% of II-VI worth $44,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 26,780.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,337,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,943,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,047,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 421,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

