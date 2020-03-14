Franklin Resources Inc. Has $45.92 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $45,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 29,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,206,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

AEM opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

