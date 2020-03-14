Franklin Resources Inc. Has $46.44 Million Stock Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.56% of Irhythm Technologies worth $46,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,690. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $104.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

