Franklin Resources Inc. Has $48.14 Million Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.42% of Cubic worth $48,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,450,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

CUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

