Franklin Resources Inc. Has $50.29 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of NorthWestern worth $50,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NYSE:NWE opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.31. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.25%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

