Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of RingCentral worth $35,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.81.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,665.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $2,607,631.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,065,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,351 shares of company stock worth $24,852,422. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.81 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

